Competition Office fines Heineken for compliance reporting failure

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs Competition Office (GVH) on Wednesday said it fined brewer Heineken HUF 75 million for failing to properly report on a commitment to reduce sales to catering establishments with which it has exclusive contracts, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

GVH noted that all three of Hungaryʼs big brewers, Heineken, Borsodi, and Dreher, had committed in 2015 to cut sales volumes from exclusive contracts, making room for alternative brewers and craft breweries.

Borsodi and Dreher reported on compliance with the commitment using a methodology and form that all of the brewers agreed should be adopted. But Heineken failed to apply these rules to its own compliance report.