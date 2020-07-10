Competition Office fines Alza.hu HUF 892 mln

remember me
Hungaryʼs Competition Office (GVH) on Friday said it fined consumer electronics website Alza.hu HUF 892 million for unfair business practices.
GVH said Alza.hu had advertised "Black Friday" sales on six occasions between January 2018 and February 2019, touting discounts of "up to 80%", but the office noted that that discount applied to none of the merchandise pictured in the advertising campaign.
The authority said the 80% discount applied to just 10-20 products sold by Alza.hu.
