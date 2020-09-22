Your cart

Commercial accommodation rates up 7%

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 09:00

Rates at commercial accommodations in Hungary are up about 7% year-on-year, on average, for reservations between September 1 and December 31, according to research conducted by booking site Szallas.hu for business daily Világgazdaság.

Image by Pixabay

The average daily room rate per person stands at HUF 8,692 for the period, the economic daily said.

The average rate for commercial lodgings around Lake Balaton is down almost 1% at HUF 9,526, but still over the national average. Rates in the capital are up 15% at HUF 9,692, but Budapest, earlier Szallas.huʼs most popular destination for bookings, is now in 10th place.

The most popular destinations for the fall and winter months this year are the spa towns of Zalakaros (200 km southwest of Budapest), Gyula (215 km southeast) and Hajdúszoboszló (205 km east), Szallas.hu bookings says.

 

 

