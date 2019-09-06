Codecool starts weekend programming courses

BBJ

Programming school Codecool announced it is launching weekend courses this month in order to accommodate to the needs of those who already work full-time, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Codecool says that the high demand for junior programmers is likely to remain in the marketplace in future, with only time and financial constraints preventing many people from switching to a career in programming.

This is the main reason for the launch of the weekend program, as participants will not have to forfeit their fixed paychecks from their existing jobs.

Codecoolʼs approach to programming training has been popular for more than four years. After one year of theoretical training, six months of practical training in a real workplace environment ensures the participantsʼ developer knowledge is fit for the market.

In addition, Codecool offers a job guarantee: the school says that one will be surely able to secure a programming position on the market, and for those without a current job looking to switch careers, there is the option to pay the tuition fee retrospectively, once employed and receiving a salary.

Hundreds studying

More than 400 qualified junior developers have already been introduced to the market by the firm and hundreds are currently studying in Hungary alone.

At the same time, Codecool is exploring ways to make it even easier to access its courses and make a career change. Beginning last year, enrollment become continuous, with courses starting every two weeks.

The most determined will be able to jump ahead by meeting expectations early in each phase of the course. Still, there is a possibility to devote more time to a phase, if required.

"While trust and interest is unbroken, the only challenge, based on the feedback of the applicants and course experiences, remains making a living and free time if one wants to return to studying for more than a year," says József Boda, co-founder and CEO of Codecool.

Protecting the quality

"We think that shortening the term of the course would harm the quality, hence we are trying to win over another target group for career change through using an alternative schedule."

The weekend program will take place on Saturdays and Sundays, across 32 weekends in the Budapest training center, lasting eight hours. The program conprises three phases, each built on the other, in a three months, plus three months, plus six months construction.

Tuition in this case must be paid in advance, with the amount depending on the length of the given phase. Participants may decide to take all three phases at once, or to leave early, if they lose interest.

On the other hand, there is a possibility to join the traditional day-courses either at the end of the first or second phase. Switching activates the opportunity to pay the remaining tuition after the courses, as well as the job guarantee at one of Codecoolʼs 150 contracted partners.