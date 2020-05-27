Coca-Cola to launch new range of Costa Coffee products in Hungary

Bence Gaál

Coca-Cola HBC announced the launch of a new range of Costa Coffee products to enjoy at-home, at-work, and on-the-go in multiple European markets including Hungary, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

"This is an exciting move with an exceptional brand that continues to build the strength of our portfolio and our business efficiency," says Zoran Bogdanovic, CEO of Coca-Cola HBC. "We are delighted to be able to offer our customers an at-home Costa Coffee experience for their shoppers/consumers to enjoy."

"We are working hard with our customers in cafes, bars, and hotels to offer Costa Coffee when it is safe for them to reopen. This move reinforces the strength, breadth, and flexibility of our portfolio and marks the start of our long-term plan to provide Costa Coffee for our 28 markets," he adds.

The new portfolio includes whole beans, roast & ground coffee, and various coffee pods. Opening new franchise coffee shops is not part of the companyʼs plans at the moment, the press release says.

Jill McDonald, CEO of Costa Coffee notes, "Costa Coffee’s mission is to inspire the world to love great coffee. Today’s launch with Coca-Cola HBC will disrupt and redefine how and where people can enjoy coffee in our European markets, combining the marketing expertise, European scale and distribution credentials of Coca-Cola HBC, with Costa Coffee’s expertise in coffee.

"The entire product portfolio has been expertly crafted by Gennaro Pelliccia, our Master of Coffee and use Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee beans, used in all of Costa’s coffees across the world. Despite the challenging times we find ourselves in, we are very excited to provide consumers with new ways to enjoy a Costa, whatever the occasion," she adds.

László Békefi, general manager of Coca-Cola HBC Hungary says, "We’ve been looking forward to this moment. With the Costa Coffee launch, we will be able to address a broad range of consumer needs across multiple occasions. I hope that using our well-built infrastructure, experience and capabilities in the coffee category, we can build an even closer collaboration with our customers on every commercial channel."