Coca-Cola to build giant plant in Dunaharaszti

BBJ

Coca-Cola HBC Magyarország is increasing by half the area of its manufacturing base in Dunaharaszti, on the southwestern outskirts of Budapest, creating its largest production facility in Central Europe, according to news portal hvg.hu.

Hungaryʼs leading manufacturer of soft drinks plans fresh investments up until 2020, as Country General Manager Minas Agelidis already hinted last October. The firm aims to significantly expand capacity on 13 hectares of land it has just purchased, creating its largest manufacturing base in the Central European region.

Coca-Cola HBC Magyarország now supplies consumers in 25 countries in Europe with soft drinks, fruit juices and mineral water, relying on two-thirds local basic ingredients for production.

The firm invested a record HUF 6 billion in Hungary last year, and plans even greater capital expenditure in 2018.

In 2012, the company concluded a strategic partnership agreement with the Hungarian government, since when it has invested more than HUF 20 bln in the country.