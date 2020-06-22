Coca-Cola Hungary pandemic relief donations reach HUF 165 mln

Bence Gaál

In the past three months, Coca-Cola Hungary provided product donations, as well as financial and marketing support worth almost HUF 165 mln to healthcare institutions and national relief organizations, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Coca-Cola Hungary delivered a total of 65,000 bottles of soft drinks, water, and juice to healthcare workers, and people in need.

In April, the company launched its “Ad to Aid” initiative, offering its advertising spaces and social media channels to the Hungarian Red Cross in order to reach as many people as possible with important public service announcements about staying at home, social distancing, health protection, blood donation, and charity. In addition, Coca-Cola also offered to produce advertising tools with the help of professional employees and staff of contracted agencies, in the value of more than HUF 80 mln.

At the end of the month, The Coca-Cola Foundation granted the Hungarian Red Cross approximately HUF 65 mln of financial support. The donation was used to help people in a difficult financial situation, such as the residents of ten temporary family shelters and 75 homeless shelters operated by the Hungarian Red Cross.

Furthermore, the company delegated five business developers to help the Hungarian Red Cross. The five people worked more than 700 hours and traveled almost 22,000 km across Hungary to deliver donations to people stuck in a difficult situation. They delivered almost 27 tons of cooked and non-perishable food, eggs, cooking oil, canned food, sweets, vitamins, toiletries and disinfectants, mineral water and diaper packages, while organizing blood donation drives and donating blood themselves.