Coca-Cola Hungary launches energy drink

Bence Gaál

Coca-Cola Hungary will expand its drink portfolio with Coca-Cola Energy, its first-ever own energy drink, the company announced today in a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The new drink will also be available in a sugar-free version

Coca-Cola Energy contains caffeine, guarana extract, and vitamin B, all from natural sources. Besides the regular variant, sugar and calorie-free options will also be available. Both variants will be taurine-free, and available in 250 ml aluminum cans, debuting in the beginning of April.

"Coca-Cola Energy includes ingredients from naturally derived sources and a delicious and refreshing taste of Coca-Cola," said Javier Meza, Coca-Colaʼs Global Chief Marketing Officer. "We kept these two qualities at the heart of how we developed the recipe and are proud to offer it under the Coca-Cola brand, inviting people to try a new and different energy drink that is designed to complement upbeat and busy lives."

The company says that the drink is targeted at young adults aged 18-35. Coca-Cola says it will advertise the drink in full compliance with UNESDA standards, meaning that it will never advertise mixing Coca-Cola Energy with alcohol, and will not advertise the product in elementary and high schools.