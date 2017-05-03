Coca-Cola HBC Hungary reduces water usage by 4%

Christian Keszthelyi

Coca-Cola HBC Magyarország reduced the amount of water used for the production of one liter of beverages by 4% in 2016, as compared to the preceding year, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

In line with its commitment to operate in a more environmentally-friendly manner, the company’s mineral water bottling plant in Zalaszentgrót is almost 100% driven by renewable energy, the company noted.

The Hungarian subsidiary of the international giant showed at an exhibition organized on the occasion of Explorer’s Day in Millenáris Park, where the company educated the fair-goers about the energy-usage of their bottling plant in Zalaszentgrót.

“Thanks to the innovative investments made by Coca-Cola HBC Magyarország lately, the company decreased the amount of used water for the production of one liter of beverage by 4%,” said Judit Jakab, the company’s sustainability communication specialist. “In the NaturAqua bottling plant in Zalaszentgrót we have four geothermic energy operated heat pumps, including the second biggest such equipment in the country. The plant only purchases electricity for operations that come from renewable sources, therefore the plant operates almost 100% in a sustainable way on renewable sources,” she added.

Coca-Cola HBC is present in 28 countries and says it pays special attention on its water usage, the protection of flora and fauna near water sources, as well as sustainable energy consumption. The group decreased its water usage in the past year by 2.1 billion liters overall, enough to provide one glass of water to all the seven billion people living on the planet, the firm estimates. By 2020, the company aims to cover 40% of all its operations from renewable resources.