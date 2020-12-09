Citi to plant 50,000 saplings to mark anniversary in Hungary

Bence Gaál

Citi Hungary celebrates the 35th anniversary of its presence in the country, and the 15th anniversary of the establishment of Citi Solutions Center in Budapest by planting 50,000 saplings, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

With the forest planting project, Citi wishes to contribute to climate protection and expresses its long-term commitment to the country.

The first sapling, a maple in Hűvösvölgyi Nagyrét, was planted by Veronika Spanarova, CEO of Citi Hungary, Kevin A. Murray, Citi’s CEO for Central Europe and Károly Kodaj, Citi Solutions Center Budapest interim head.

Within the next few days, the planting of the remaining trees continues in territories belonging to Pilisi Parkerdő, depending on their natural habitat. On the Buda side, oak varieties, maples, rowans, and lindens, while on the Pest side indigenous poplars are being planted by forestry’s professionals until the end of the 2020-2021 planting season.

Kevin A. Murray, Citi’s CEO for Central Europe highlighted the following, "Climate-change is one of the most far-reaching challenges the world is facing right now. It’s our shared responsibility to pro-actively participate in protecting the environment, and to commit ourselves to a more sustainable future."

"It is a great pleasure that through this forest planting project we can make these anniversaries memorable: the foundation of both Citi Hungary and the Citi Solutions Center Budapest, and we can also aptly celebrate the successful last few decades of our presence in the country," said Veronika Spanarova, CEO of Citi Hungary.

"I wish to thank all my colleagues for their great work, and thus for their indirect contribution to making our environment greener and more liveable," added Károly Kodaj, Citi Solutions Budapest Interim Head.

In planting the trees, Citi co-operates with Pilisi Parkerdő Kft., which has also agreed to take care of and to maintain the trees in the long run.