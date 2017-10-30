Cisco Networking Academy behind Hungarian student prize

BBJ

Hungarian student Ákos Varga won a bronze medal at the WorldSkills international competition held last week in Abu Dhabi in the IT Network Systems Administration category, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Ákos Varga is an IT engineering student at Budapest University of Technology and Economics and started studying IT networks with the Cisco Networking Academy in high school. Varga prepared for 14 months for WorldSkills, coached by János Csőke, gold medalist at the 2012 EuroSkills competition.

At this yearʼs edition of WorldSkills, 20 Hungarians entered the competition in different areas.

Cisco is actively supporting high school IT education by providing, as of last year, Cisco Packet Tracer software for IT baccalaureate. The software was originally developed for Cisco Networking Academy, and this year has been used for the first time for testing the knowledge of high school students. In all, 3,500 students have successfully passed their exams using Cisco Packet Tracer.