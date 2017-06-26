CIG Pannonia parts with general insurance businesses

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
CIG Pannonia Life Insurance on Friday said the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) approved the transfer of its home and mandatory vehicle insurance policies to Aegon Magyarország, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.
CIG Pannonia will transfer the policies from its general insurance unit by July 1, 2017 and focus on “niche markets where it can operate competitively”.
CIG Pannonia shareholders decided to sell the companyʼs home and mandatory vehicle insurance businesses at a general meeting in March.
scroll for moreall times CET
head of career services, CEU Business School.
Business Services & Talent Sourcing Lead, hays HUNGARY
tenant representation specialists VLK Cresa