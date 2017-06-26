CIG Pannonia parts with general insurance businesses

MTI – Econews

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance on Friday said the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) approved the transfer of its home and mandatory vehicle insurance policies to Aegon Magyarország, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

CIG Pannonia will transfer the policies from its general insurance unit by July 1, 2017 and focus on “niche markets where it can operate competitively”.

CIG Pannonia shareholders decided to sell the companyʼs home and mandatory vehicle insurance businesses at a general meeting in March.