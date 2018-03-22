Chocolatierʼs HUF 3.3 bln grant partly a ʼdiplomatic responseʼ

BBJ

Family-owned Árklub yesterday announced plans to build an HUF 8.3 billion chocolate factory in Bátonyterenye (97 km northeast of Budapest). The facility will start production by the end of next year.

Hungaryʼs government is supporting the investment with a HUF 3.3 billion grant, state secretary Levente Magyar said. The new investment is important not just locally, but is a major step in rebuilding the once world-class Hungarian sweets industry, he added.

Csaba Tóth, sales and marketing director at Árklub Kft. noted that the company has been founded in 1994 as a family start-up and has been profitable every year. The company has 67 products, branded Vadász. Until recently, the production of Vadász chocolates has been outsourced, but with the new plant, the lack of production capacity will be solved, Tóth said.

Vadász chocolates were previously manufactured by a factory in Budapest owned by the Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko. Late last year, the factory suddenly terminated the contract. The HUF 3.3 bln grant is in part a "diplomatic response" to the cancellation of the contract, Magyar said.

The 15,000 sqm factory, Arklubʼs first, is expected to start operating at the end of 2019, with a staff of 150.