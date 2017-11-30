Chinese SMEs in Hungary decreasing

The Hungarian government has been making significant efforts to bring Chinese investments and companies to Hungary, but according to the statistics, the number of Chinese-owned companies in Hungary is actually decreasing.
Online portal index.hu compiled information provided by the Opten information database, which shows that while in 2010 there were 3,077 Chinese-owned companies, in 2016 there were only 1,186. The 61% decrease has a number of likely causes. For one, immigration from China has slowed and many small-sized companies have also gone bankrupt.
But there are positive trends too. While in 2010, 11% of the Chinese companies were under liquidation in 2010, last year it was only 2.5%. Almost half of the companies, 45% are in the wholesale business, 20% in retail, 20% have industrial activities and 5% are in hospitality.