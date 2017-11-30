Chinese SMEs in Hungary decreasing

BBJ

The Hungarian government has been making significant efforts to bring Chinese investments and companies to Hungary, but according to the statistics, the number of Chinese-owned companies in Hungary is actually decreasing.

Online portal index.hu compiled information provided by the Opten information database, which shows that while in 2010 there were 3,077 Chinese-owned companies, in 2016 there were only 1,186. The 61% decrease has a number of likely causes. For one, immigration from China has slowed and many small-sized companies have also gone bankrupt.

But there are positive trends too. While in 2010, 11% of the Chinese companies were under liquidation in 2010, last year it was only 2.5%. Almost half of the companies, 45% are in the wholesale business, 20% in retail, 20% have industrial activities and 5% are in hospitality.