China Eastern to launch direct Shanghai-Budapest flight

MTI – Econews

China Eastern Airlines will launch a direct flight between Shanghai and Budapest next summer, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said after talks in Chinaʼs biggest city on Monday.

China Eastern is expected to operate the flight four times a week, Szijjártó said. The number of Chinese tourists visiting Europe is expected to climb 70% in the coming five years, he added.

This year, the number of Chinese visitors to Hungary is set to rise over 250,000, Szijjártó noted.

The minister is in Shanghai with a delegation led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for the first China International Import Expo (CIIE).

As also reported by MTI on Monday, Szijjártó opened a 1,700 square-meter Hungarian trade center in Shanghai on Sunday. The center will serve as a showcase for Hungarian products and SMEs, he said, adding that Hungary aims to open another six such centers in Chinese cities with populations of over 10 million.

The minister also mentioned that an agreement is close to being finalized on bringing a more than USD 110 mln investment by a Chinese automotive firm to eastern Hungary. The investment would be the companyʼs first production center outside of China, he added.