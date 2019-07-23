Central Europe 2nd most attractive investment market, says EY

BBJ

"Big Four" multinational professional services firm EY said the world’s second most attractive investment market is Central and Eastern Europe, napi.hu reported.

Citing its European Attractiveness Survey, EY said the first place goes to Western Europe, with some 56% of global investors naming it among the first three most important markets. Central Europe is the second, with North America and China third and fourth.

The single most popular European country in terms of FDI remains the United Kingdom (despite Brexit worries), followed by France and Germany.

Hungary is ranked as 15th with its 101 FDI transactions in 2018, napi.hu said.