Cellum named among best-known local brands

Bence Gaál

Hungary-based leading international mobile wallet provider Cellum has won a "MagyarBrands" award, an accolade granted to the most successful Hungarian brands, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The award itself will be presented at the end of the month, as part of the Brand Excellence Conference. Thanks to the MagyarBrands program, companies are recognized and awarded for the ninth year in a row, the press release notes.

The independent experts forming the MagyarBrands committee rank companies that were founded in or related to Hungary, and are regarded as worthy representatives both nationally and internationally. Research by GFK Hungária Market Research Institute is also taken into account in the decision-making process. Prizes are handed out in three different categories. The committee decided that Cellum is one of the top local business and innovative brands.

"In 2018 brand reputation has proven to be more important than ever before in terms of expert and consumer decisions," said János Serényi, chairman of the MagyarBrands program. "Based on numerous studies, it has become evident that the biggest risk for a company is damaging its reputation, much more significant than economic decline or increasing competition."

"Cellum has been a key player in the mobile payment market for over a decade," said Edit Pápai, director of communications at Cellum. "Consumer habits have evolved significantly with the spread of smartphones, and the world is moving towards a cashless culture. It is exciting to be able to partake in the digital transformation."

At the same time, Pápai noted the great challenge of meeting changing needs not only in Hungary, but also in Southeast Asia and Japan.

"We are grateful that the independent professional committee also believes the Cellum brand is associated with tradition, reputation, and uniqueness, and that we have been awarded for our creativity, innovation, talent, and performance," she added.

