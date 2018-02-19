Carlsberg partners with Hungarian craft brewer Horizont

MTI – Econews

The local unit of Danish multinational Carlsberg is teaming up with Hungarian craft brewer Horizont Brewing, the companies told state news wire MTI. Under the cooperation, Carlsberg Hungary will become the exclusive distributor of a number of Horizontʼs beers.

Carlsberg expects to sell 300-500 hectoliters of the craft beer in the coming one to one-and-a-half years.

Horizont Brewing currently turns out some 200,000 liters of craft beer a year. It had revenues of HUF 31 million in 2016, public records show.

Carlsberg Hungary had revenues of HUF 4.8 billion in 2016.