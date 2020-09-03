Businesses awarded pandemic stimulus

MTI – Econews

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó on Wednesday presented certificates to a number of companies in the northeast of Hungary awarding them government grants to preserve jobs during the coronavirus crisis, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Shutterstock.com

He presented a certificate awarding a HUF 154 million grant for a HUF 310 mln expansion at Italian ski boot maker Tecnicaʼs base in Nagykálló that will raise capacity to 1 million units a year.

Tecnica Ungheria managing director Francesco Bassi said the plant, which employs 350 people, turns out Nordica ski boots that are shipped across the globe.

Tecnica Ungheria had revenue of HUF 52.2 billion in 2019, public records show.

Szijjártó presented a certificate awarding a HUF 273 mln grant for the construction of a HUF 547 mln, 800 sqm plant at furniture maker Frontalitʼs base in Vásárosnamény.

Frontalit had revenue of more than HUF 2.5 bln last year.

Szijjártó also presented a certificate for a HUF 265 mln grant supporting a HUF 530 mln investment at bakery company Sütőipariʼs base in Mátészalka.

Sütőipari will construct a 1,000 sqm production hall where it will make sourdough breads.

The investment will preserve 62 workplaces.