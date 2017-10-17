Business Council hands out prizes ‘For a Sustainable Future’

BBJ

The Business Council for Sustainable Development in Hungary (BCSDH), celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, recently awarded the For a Sustainable Future prizes. The organization also presented recommendations for a more sustainable labor market.

The BCSDH, bringing together 80 member companies which contribute to about 30% of Hungary’s GDP, launched the "For a Sustainable Future" prize in three categories this year: Change Leaders, Leading Women, and Business Solutions, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The laureates were selected from 26 applicants and the winners were:

Change Leaders prize: László Károlyi (Legrand), Károly Kovács (BDL).

Leading Women prize: Kamilla Csomai (MAVIR), Andrea Solti Istenes (Shell), Márta Pálfalvi (Heineken), Mónika Vörös (Unilever).

Business Solutions prize: TESCO Globál Áruházak Zrt., for its “Not a single bite of food can be wasted” program, designed to reduce the amount of food waste.

The BCSDH also set out a list of recommendations for a sustainable labor market, with the participation of over 70 senior executives, civil and scientific experts.

"The labor market has been changing at an accelerating pace, and there is no company in Hungary which is not affected by these changes. Ever-greater labor shortages can threaten market positions, and may become serious impediments to development," said Attila Chikán Jr., chairman of the organization.

The recommendations of the BCSDH for a sustainable labor market:

1. Create employment systems which fit the life status of individuals

2. Promote lifelong development

3. Support the career paths of women

The Business Council for Sustainable Development in Hungary, founded in 2007, is the national partner organization of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).