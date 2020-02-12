Budapest Bank looking to ʼSpringboardʼ women in finance

Nicholas Pongratz

Budapest Bank created the "Springboard, Budapest Bank: For Women in Finance" program 10 years ago to support women in gaining entrepreneurial skills, connect with them, and help them start and grow their businesses.

Photo by IMG Stock Studio/Shutterstock.com

As part of the program, a 12-day competency development training will be launched this spring, along with a Business Model Canvas course and a new digital competency training course, writes penzcentrum.hu.

One of the most important elements of the Springboard Program is the 12-day Competency Development Training, which enables participants to acquire business, marketing, management, fundraising and taxation skills and develop their self-awareness, communication, and presentation skills.

Training for women entrepreneurs or women who want to become entrepreneurs is conducted in groups of 20 for six weeks, two days a week for a total of 90 hours. Applications are open until February 16.

Another important element of the Springboard Program is the one-day Business Model Canvas workshop, which is based on a worldwide business planning methodology. The workshop will give attendees a clear idea of their business, its causal relationships, and strategic errors. Registration is open until February 23, penzcentrum.hu says.