Budapest Airport wins 6th consecutive Skytrax award

Bence Gaál

Budapest Airport, operator of Ferenc Liszt International Airport (BUD), was announced a winner at this yearʼs Skytrax World Airport Awards, becoming the second airport in the history of the event to win the same title for six consecutive years, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Budapest Airportʼs team pictured with the award

The ceremony was held at the Passenger Terminal EXPO in London. The 20th edition of the Skytrax awards publicly honored winning airports from around the globe in front of an audience of more than 8,000 influential attendees from the aviation community.



The awards, often referred to as the “Oscars of Aviation,” are determined after a voting process involving 13 million airport passengers from 160 countries, evaluating airports across services and features, from arrival to departure. During the past 12 months, flyers have participated in the airport passenger satisfaction survey, naming Budapest Airport the “Best Airport in the Region 2019.”

“The aviation industry can be a very competitive environment, so we’re extremely happy to continue to receive recognition for all we do to ensure we go above and beyond for our customers,” said Jost Lammers, CEO of Budapest Airport. “It’s an honor to be awarded for a sixth year, especially on the back of record passenger growth levels.”

Lammers stressed that the award is not just for BUD, but for all colleagues and partners working at the airport, and in Hungary.

“We know that passenger satisfaction requires short, mid and long-term developments, so we will not become complacent, and will ensure we continue to deliver first-class experience for all our passengers at all times,” he vowed.

Launching a five-year development program in 2016, with the cornerstone of the new program being the completion of an entirely new terminal, Budapest Airport wants to ensure high-quality customer experience throughout the program by continuing to deliver excellence during and after the new terminal expansion, the press release added.