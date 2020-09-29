Your cart

Budapest Airport renovating Runway 2

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 10:00

Budapest Airport has scheduled more runway renovation and maintenance works for the fall, according to Világgazdaság. 

The coronavirus epidemic had the strongest impact on passenger traffic in the spring months, so at that time, Budapest Airport carried out full maintenance of runway one.

Now, during a period of further passenger declines, the airport operator will start maintenance on its second runway and the associated taxiways from today.

 

 

