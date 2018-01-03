Budapest Airport renews contract with ParkCloud

BBJ

Global online airport parking reservation provider ParkCloud has announced its contract renewal with Budapest Airport, following a lucrative two-year partnership.

Effective collaboration between the two companies has seen extensive growth in booking numbers across all six on-site car park locations, underlining the increasing customer appetite for reserved parking options, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Holiday Parking Lite – a long-term, cheaper parking option – has seen particular stand-out growth, with reservation booking numbers more than tripling in the last 12 months as passengers seek out the best deals online.

The renewed two-year contract will continue to provide enhanced online coverage for Budapest Airport’s parking facilities, which also receive added exposure to passengers flying with airlines partnered with ParkCloud, notably Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air, headquartered at the airport and currently offering flights to 40 countries, the press release notes.

The car parks use on-site hardware from Designa, a global leader in car park management systems and access control equipment. This means that number plate recognition is available to customers, in addition to individual barcodes, permitting automated access when scanned at the relevant car park entrance at any time, the press release says.