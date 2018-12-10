Budapest Airport projects double-digit growth in cargo from China

MTI – Econews

Budapest Airport, the operator of Ferenc Liszt International Airport, projects double-digit growth in the volume of cargo arriving from China this year compared to a year earlier, Hungarian news agency MTI reported late Friday.

Last year, USD 700 million worth of Chinese cargo transited through the airport, Budapest Airportʼs communications officer Mihály Hardy told MTI.

Chinese partners are intensively looking for the location of a new Central and East European logistics base, and the management of Budapest Airport would like them to pick the Hungarian capital, the company said in a statement.

Cargo City, the airportʼs new cargo handling base under construction, could help the development of a Chinese regional distribution base, the company added.

Phase one of the investment, which includes the 20,000 square-meter building, is expected to be completed in the second half of next year.

Budapest Airport processed 70,000 tons of cargo in the first half of this year, up 15% from a year earlier. Cargo volume grew 39% over the past two years, reaching 127,000 tons in 2017.