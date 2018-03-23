Budapest Airport looks to diversify revenue sources

BBJ

Commercial revenues accounted for 20% of the turnover of Budapest Airport in January, not including fuel sales and real estate rentals, Mihály Hardy, communications director at the operator of Ferenc Liszt International Airport, told business daily Világgazdaság.

Commercial sales at the airport, which include retail outlets, restaurants and bars, are in the range of EUR 11-18 per capita, which places Budapest in the middle worldwide, Hardy said. Passengers spend on average 48-55 minutes in the departure lounge between security checks and boarding. During this time passengers are spending mostly in duty-free shops.

Typical purchases include cosmetics and perfumes, liquor and brand clothes. There is also a new trend of increasing sales of premium food products such as salami, paprika, foie gras and Tokaj wine.

The main source of income of the airport is still air transport, but due to insecurities the operator is trying to diversify through commerce and real estate rentals. Insecurities include cyclical crises, changes in kerosene prices, and reactions to political events, Hardy said.