Budapest Airport expects about 9-11 mln passengers in 2020

Bence Gaál

Total passenger traffic at Ferenc Liszt International Airport is expected to be around 9-11 million this year, well below original plans, according to a press release by Budapest Airport.

The airport originally calculated with 17 million passengers for 2020.

Citing forecasts, the operator says that airports will welcome fewer passengers once borders reopen and flights are relaunched. Due to health concerns and economic reasons, the number of travelers is only expected to grow gradually.

According to the press release, Wizz Air has launched several flights from the beginning of May, and traffic will increase in June as well, as a few airlines have already indicated to Budapest Airport that they plan to restart from June 17.

On the other hand, American Airlines and Air Canada Rouge have already announced that this year they will not operate direct transatlantic flights to Budapest, meaning that destinations such as Philadelphia, Chicago, and Toronto will only become directly available next year.

The press release argues that the magnitude of Budapest Airport’s losses depends on when the flights start again and how quickly passenger numbers start approaching levels experienced previously.

Based on current forecasts, the overall financial situation will not the airport to pay any dividends this 2020 and 2021, Budapest Airport says.