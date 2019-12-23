Budapest Airport expands window insulation program

BBJ

Budapest Airport announced the expansion of its window insulation program for local residents, meaning that more people living near the airport will be able to apply for window insulation for their apartments or houses in 2020, according to bud.hu.

The program began commenced four years ago. Between 2016 and 2019, Budapest Airport offered its window insulation program to 1,500 property owners, and in 2020, an additional 1,500 households get the opportunity to join the program, the airport estimates.

In addition to the area of eligibility, Budapest Airport is also expanding the range of services provided. From 2020 eligible residents can also apply for ventilators which ensure a source of fresh air inside houses even with the windows closed.

The expanded program will be rolled out gradually for eligible property owners in Districts XVII and XVIII, Vecsés, and Üllő, the airport says.

The initiative will be provided by the For The Neighbors Of Budapest Airport Foundation, fully funded by Budapest Airport. The airport operator also spends the deep sleep operation charges – introduced in October, collected from airlines after landings and take-offs between midnight and 5 a.m. – on this program.