Budapest Airport denies operating license under discussion

MTI – Econews

Budapest Airport is in talks with the government but only about future developments and not about the operating license of the Hungarian capitalʼs Ferenc Liszt International Airport, state news wire MTI reported, citing business daily Világgazdaság.

Recently both Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Ministerʼs Office, and Minister for Innovation and Technology László Palkovics floated the idea of Budapest Airport selling its operating license, the paper wrote. Palkovics said the government is in talks with Budapest Airport and if the talks about management of the airport are not successful, he will ask the company to sell its rights to someone else.

Budapest Airport confirmed to the paper that talks with the government have been going on since May to improve the quality of services as this is in the interests of all parties.

Representatives of the government and the company will next meet in September, the paper said.

Budapest Airport has operating rights over Ferenc Liszt International until 2080. It is owned by airport management company AviAlliance, institutional investor Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec, and Singapore-based asset manager Malton. The company had nearly HUF 25 billion after-tax profit in 2018.