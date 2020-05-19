Budapest Airport constructing new baggage sorting hall

Bence Gaál

A new baggage sorting hall, which will make it possible to screen the bags of departing passengers with the latest technology on a larger area is under construction at the Ferenc Liszt International Airport.

The building will be located in front of the airportʼs SkyCourt. (Image by bud.hu)

Construction works began in February, before the appearance of the coronavirus in Hungary.

The 2,000 sqm building, which will increase the capacities of the current sorting facility operating underneath the passenger circulation areas of the SkyCourt by 50%, is being built in front of the central hall of Terminal 2.

According to a press release by airport operator Budapest Airport, the new hallʼs design will harmonize with that of the SkyCourt, and will ensure that it can be expanded further, if necessary, without impacting available aircraft handling capacities.

The new facility will use screening machines compliant with hold baggage screening standard 3, pursuant to EU regulations. Such machines use CT technology to provide a 3D image of the contents of screened bags.

The airport argues that the installation of the new equipment and the continuously increasing traffic before the pandemic also made it necessary to expand the area of the baggage sorting facility.

Rolf Schnitzler, the CEO of Budapest Airport Zrt. says that connection that providing an excellent passenger experience is more important than anything else for a seven-time Skytrax award-winning airport, which includes seamless, ultramodern baggage handling.

He emphasized that although the coronavirus pandemic currently poses very serious challenges, certain developments cannot stop, as life will return to the airport sooner or later.

The new building is expected to be completed by the summer season, and the new screening technology will be implemented from the end of September.