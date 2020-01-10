Budapest Airport appoints new board members

BBJ

Budapest Airport has appointed Sir Michael Hodgkinson, former CEO of British Airports Authority, and former vice president of the European Investment Bank, Vazil Hudák, as members of the board of directors of the company, reports portfolio.hu.

Vazil Hudák, former VP of the European Investment Bank and before that a Slovak politician, now joins the board at Budapest Airport.

Hudák had been vice president of the EIB since 2016, where he has managed major international projects, including transport finance in Eastern European countries.

Prior to that, he was the chief negotiator of the EU budget, the Slovak Minister for Economic Affairs and a State Secretary of the Slovak Ministry of Finance.

Hudák also has experience in the private sector, having worked as vice president at Citigroup in London and as director at JPMorgan Chase Bank, according to a statement from Budapest Airport.

Hodgkinson was vice-chairman of the Supervisory Board of TUI AG until 2018 and was CEO at BAA Plc. He also worked as a director at Dublin Airport, a municipal transport company for Transport for London and a subsidiary of Crossrail Limited.