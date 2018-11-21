Budapest Airport announces new cargo processing record

Bence Gaál

Budapest Airport (BUD) is celebrating a new record after processing a total of 13,313 tons of air freight at the Hungarian hub last month, its largest figure ever for the month of October, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The 22.9% increase in the figure, compared to the same period in 2017, which represents both trucked and flown freight, continues a long trend of several years of double-digit growth at the airport. The period from January 2018 to October 2018 saw a 16.3% year-on-year increase in air cargo processed at BUD, totaling 120,603 tons.

“As of today, our figures for 2018 have already overtaken the entire year of 2017, when we processed 127,145 tons of air freight at BUD, which was our highest yearly amount on record,” said René Droese, executive director of property and cargo at Budapest Airport. “Air freight volumes at BUD continue to grow at an impressive rate, and we will soon be reaching yet another milestone as our 12 months’ volume, currently at 144,017 tons, approaches an unprecedented 150,000 tons,” he added.

Between 2015 and 2017, air cargo traffic volume at BUD increased by 39.1%.

“This growth proves how vital our new Cargo City development will be in order to continue coping with increased demand from carriers around the world, and we are excited about the new capabilities this new facility will bring when it opens in the fourth quarter of 2019,” said Droese.

Construction of the Cargo City facility began this September, and is currently making swift progress. The EUR 32.6 million development, which includes a 20,000 square-meter cargo handling facility and dedicated freighter stands, is part of the BUD:2020 program.

The development is being set up with the aim of centralizing cargo operations at the hub while also expanding the airport’s handling capacity. In 2017, the airport opened two express facilities to supply increasing volumes from both the express and e-commerce business.

Under the slogan “Connect Differently,” Budapest Airport is also working closely with Düsseldorf and Hamburg airports in order to showcase the three airports’ regional cargo operations across, but not limited to Europe.