BSE to list Pensum shares from Wednesday

MTI – Econews

Shares of staffing company Pensum will be listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange from Wednesday, January 29, a resolution by the bourseʼs chief executive shows, state news wire MTI reports.

Pensum must still convert from a private company limited by shares (Zrt.) into a public company limited by shares (Nyrt). before its shares may trade on the bourse. The company had a revenue of HUF 2.2 billion in 2018, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Pensum said its main owners have more than 20 years of experience in the area of integrated HR services."Pensum sees its primary task as being at clientsʼ service to offer the full spectrum of HR services in Hungary, Austria, and Germany," it added.

The company includes among its activities temporary and permanent staffing, outsourcing and recruitment.

Chairman Tamás Hadházy noted that Pensumʼs revenue rose 14% in 2018. He said the company plans to expand further, tapping the public equity market, among others, to achieve that goal.