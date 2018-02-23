Bridgestone unitʼs revenue up 47% in 2017

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian unit of Japanese tire maker Bridgestone recorded HUF 53.1 billion in sales revenues last year, 47% more than in 2016, Executive Manager Melinda Topolcsik told state news wire MTI on Thursday.

Topolcsik noted that revenues were up after the company completed an HUF 85 bln capacity expansion last year at its plant in Tatabánya, northwest of Budapest, doubling annual production capacity to 3.6 million tires. The company plans to double annual production again to 7.2 mln units by 2020.

Bridgestone started operations in Hungary 10 years ago. In that time it has manufactured 14.5 mln tires and invested HUF 150 bln at its plant.