Bridgestone opens HUF 85 bln expansion

BBJ

Following an announcement made in February this year, Japanese tire maker Bridgestone inaugurated the expansion of its plant at Tatabánya, west of Budapest, on Thursday. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán participated at the event.

Speaking at the inauguration of the HUF 85 billion expansion, Orbán stressed that with the new investment, Bridgestone has created 500 jobs. Hungaryʼs government supported the investment with an almost HUF 2.4 bln grant, he added.

Melinda Topolcsik, managing director of Bridgestone Tatabánya Termelő, said the investment will double production capacity from 1.8 million tires a year to 3.6 million, and this capacity is expected to double again by 2020.

The company had revenues of HUF 26 bln in 2015 and HUF 36 bln in 2016.