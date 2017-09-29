BrandFestival at its 17th edition

BBJ

Strategic symposium BrandFestival will this year feature 500 top leaders and managers from Europe and across the world. The event next month will mostly focus on corporations’ strategic and communicational challenges.

How can we cross the fast-growing consumer threshold? How can we deliver the brand message effectively in the mobile-desktop-television era? The 17th edition of BrandFestival, to be held at the Budapest Music Center on October 26-27, will look at future trends in marketing communications from branded content to multi-screen storytelling.

The festival is an inspiring, thought-provoking, future-hunting private club event spiced up with delicious food. It gives leaders the possibility to talk to each other about trends and opportunities in a constantly changing and challenging world.

Speakers presenting at BrandFestival will share ideas that affect how we lead in 2017 and beyond. This year’s main topic is “Multiscreen Advertising: How to Build Brand Experience for Customers”.

The event gives guidance to brands on how to face downturns in conversion rates on traditional online advertising platforms, and how to deliver their message to the target audience with branded content-based, multiscreen advertising solutions rather than old push methods.

Speakers will include world-famous professionals such as Bonnie Wan (director of brand strategy for Goodby, Silverstein and Partners), Mark Stephens (content director for Time Inc.), Atanas Rajkov (director of Viberʼs Central and Eastern European marketing and content development), Henry Hitchcox (Jungle Creations Creative Brainstorming) and the creative director of SuperGroup, Brad Lewis.

More on BrandFestival can be found here.