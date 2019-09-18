BP SSC marks 10th year in Hungary

MTI – Econews

U.K. oil and gas company BP marked the tenth anniversary of its shared services center (SSC) in Hungary at a celebration in Szeged, in the southeast of the country, on Tuesday, state news wire MTI reported.

BP Global Business Services VP Camille Drummond said headcount at the Szeged SSC now stands at 500. She mentioned the SSCʼs cooperation on staffing with the University of Szeged and acknowledged the support of the Hungarian government.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó noted that the government had contributed some HUF 5 billion to BPʼs more than HUF 35 bln investment in the SSC. He added that 110 SSCs now operate in Hungary, employing some 50,000 people in total.

Last year, the government reached agreements on bringing ten SSCs to Hungary, and negotiations are underway on establishing a further seven, Szijjártó added.