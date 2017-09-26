BP inaugurates shared services center in Szeged

MTI – Econews

British multinational oil and gas company BP, formerly British Petroleum, inaugurated a shared service center with a staff of 274 in a re-purposed clothing factory in Szeged, southern Hungary, on Tuesday, according to state news wire MTI.

The new SSC started initial operations in Szeged in April in temporary offices. Headcount at the SSC is set to rise to 500 by 2020.

About 50% of the current staff are foreigners, 35% are women and 70% are under the age of 35, said Richard Hookway, COO Global Business Services & IT at BP.

BP picked Szeged for the SSC because of its good infrastructure, excellent university and large number of talented students, said BP Global Business Services VP Brian Puffer.

Levente Magyar, minister of state for economic diplomacy, said the government has supported the investment with a sizable grant.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said earlier that the government was awarding BP a HUF 1.9 billion grant for the HUF 8 bln investment.

BPʼs SSCs in the capital and Szeged, under the companyʼs Global Business Services Europe organization, will offer financial, accounting, procurement, tax, HR, exchange trading and customer relations services.