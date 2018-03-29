Bosch to expand transport R&D campus in Budapest

BBJ

The local unit of German engineering giant Bosch will start building a new transport R&D center in Budapest in the summer, business daily Világgazdaság reported on Thursday. The center will include a 10,000 square-meter test track suitable for testing self-driving vehicles.

Robert Bosch Kft. will build the Campus II center over three years on a 60,000 sqm plot close to its existing Budapest Development Center in District 10 of the capital, essentially doubling the area of the facility including the necessary infrastructure developments.

A government decree has designated the project as being of "strategic importance to the national economy," conferring regulatory advantages and speeding up bureaucratic procedures.

Although the company did not reveal the cost of the investment or how many people it might employ, Világgazdaság speculated - based on a doubling of current capacities - that once the R&D campus is complete by 2021, Bosch could employ as many as 5,000 engineers.

Ferenc Ficzere, communications director of Bosch Hungary, said engineers at the Campus II facility will focus on automated driving and electric mobility. Accordingly, the site will house a test track suitable for simulating urban traffic conditions. He noted that while the existing campus has a number of functions, the new extension will be devoted exclusively to R&D.

Robert Bosch Kft. had after-tax profit of HUF 2.1 billion on revenues of HUF 65.3 bln in 2016, publicly available data show.