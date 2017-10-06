Bosch inaugurates training workshop in Miskolc

MTI – Econews

Local units of German engineering giant Bosch inaugurated a training workshop in Miskolc, northeast Hungary, on Thursday. The workshop was supported with a HUF 290 million government grant, Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga noted in a speech at the ceremony, according to state news wire MTI.

This year, almost 170 vocational school students are taking their practical training at Boschʼs two plants in Miskolc, said Frank-Stephan Kupfer, managing director of Robert Bosch Energy and Body Systems Kft.

Kupfer said that Boschʼs local businesses recently launched a HUF 1 billion project to develop materials and intelligent technologies and another HUF 600 million project to make thermal systems. Government grants are covering half of the costs of both projects, he added.

Bosch employed about 14,200 people in Hungary last year.