Bonafarm slaughterhouse eyes exports to China

BBJ

MCS Vágóhíd, a slaughterhouse unit of agrobusiness holding Bonafarm, owned by OTP CEO Sándor Csányi, is operating at 90% of its capacity. The facility located in Mohács (southern Hungary) was inaugurated in April last year.

MCS Vágóhíd plans to process 90,000 tons of livestock this year, director Gergely Pókos told business daily Világgazdaság. The slaughterhouse has 700 employees and subcontractors employ a further 70 workers, Pókos said.

The total investment in MCS Vágóhíd was HUF 21 billion, and this year the company does not plan further investments, but rather to focus on a more efficient use of available capacities. About 25-30% of full production will be exported to countries outside the EU, including Japan and Hong Kong. The company plans to also enter the Chinese market, Pókos added.

According to information available on the MCS Vágóhíd website, the slaughterhouse supplies meat for sausages produced at Pick Szeged Zrt., also a subsidiary of Bonafarm.

Around three-quarters of the standard-weight hogs processed at the slaughterhouse come from farms of the Bonafarm group.