Bolt outfits cabs with child seats

Bence Gaál

Taxi service Bolt (formerly known as Taxify) extended its range of services with the availability of child seats in its cars, allowing families with small children to travel safely, the company said in a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The test period for the child seat service was launched on Childrenʼs Day (May 26). The seats are held in place securely with an Isofix system and satisfy EU regulations for carrying children between nine months and 12 years.

Users only need to tap on the "BABAÜLÉS" (Baby seat) category on the app to order a car outfitted with the feature. The seats can accommodate children between 9-36 kilograms.

"Besides the growing number of passengers, the safe transportation of passengers is also important for Bolt, as well as the protection of parents and children, hence we decided to introduce the innovation which is available since Childrenʼs Day," says Bence Nagy, Bolt Hungaryʼs head of marketing.