Bolt Food joins food courier boom

Nicholas Pongratz

Bolt, formerly known as Taxify, has launched a home delivery service, Forbes.hu reports.

Some 600 couriers have already been recruited, and for the time being, the service is available in the inner districts of the capital.

First-time users can try the service for free. After that, the delivery fee is HUF 500 for the first two kilometers, and then HUF 100 per 500 meters.

Within the Bolt Food application, every step of the delivery process can be accurately tracked, and live customer service in Hungarian and English is available, Forbes.hu adds.