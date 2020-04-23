Bolt Food joins food courier boom

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Bolt, formerly known as Taxify, has launched a home delivery service, Forbes.hu reports.
Some 600 couriers have already been recruited, and for the time being, the service is available in the inner districts of the capital.
First-time users can try the service for free. After that, the delivery fee is HUF 500 for the first two kilometers, and then HUF 100 per 500 meters.
Within the Bolt Food application, every step of the delivery process can be accurately tracked, and live customer service in Hungarian and English is available, Forbes.hu adds.
scroll for moreall times CET
PwC Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Airon Trust Fiduciary Asset Management LLC
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben