BNP Paribas mandated to manage Immofinanzʼs offices

Bence Gaál

BNP Paribas Real Estate Hungary has been mandated by Immofinanz to provide property management services as of January 2019, involving about 160,000 sqm of the Hungarian office portfolio owned by the company, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Immofinanzʼs Haller Gardens property



The ‘A’ class myhive Átrium Park, myhive Thirteen (Globe 13 and Xenter 13), myhive Haller Gardens and Office Campus office buildings, as well as five other office properties managed by BNP Paribas in the last five years, have been included in the deal.

“We are very happy to have received the property management mandate for these properties, as well as exceptionally proud that we have been given the opportunity to further strengthen our business relationship with such a significant real estate player as Immofinanz,” said Henrik Favari, CEO of BNP Paribas Real Estate Hungary. “Our 25 years of local property management experience and the successful cooperation with Immofinanz Hungary over the years gives us a solid base to manage these properties to the highest standard according to the needs of the client.”

“Based on the proactive services received in the past, we are confident that BNP Paribas Real Estate is the right professional choice for the property management mandate for our office portfolio and that we will be able to continue to increase our service levels in our buildings over the coming years,” noted Viktor Nagy, country manager operations at Immofinanz Hungary.