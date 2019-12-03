Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

BMW to start building EUR 1 bln plant in Hungary in spring

 MTI – Econews
 Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 13:10

German carmaker BMW on Tuesday said it will start construction of a EUR 1 billion plant in Debrecen (195 km east of Budapest) in the spring, according to a report by Hungarian news agency MTI.

Image: Karolis Kavolelis/Shutterstock.com

The local council of Debrecen is finishing up groundwork at the site of the plant, BMW said.

BMW will launch a recruiting campaign in Debrecen in the coming weeks and extend it to the whole of Hajdú-Bihar County next year.

Michele Melchiorre, managing director of BMW Manufacturing Hungary, said Debrecen was the "perfect choice" for the new plant.

The handover of the plant site took place in September.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Spectacular Novelties to Serve Teamwork

    LSK Hungária started 25 years ago as a classical visual-technical wholesaler and has grown into a developer, manufacturer and supplier of interactive visual-collaboration corporate solutions. One of its most recent innovations is a room booking system that – besides supporting cooperation – fits organically into the ecosystem of devices connected to the IoT and smart meeting rooms.

     

Related articles