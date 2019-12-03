BMW to start building EUR 1 bln plant in Hungary in spring

MTI – Econews

German carmaker BMW on Tuesday said it will start construction of a EUR 1 billion plant in Debrecen (195 km east of Budapest) in the spring, according to a report by Hungarian news agency MTI.

Image: Karolis Kavolelis/Shutterstock.com

The local council of Debrecen is finishing up groundwork at the site of the plant, BMW said.

BMW will launch a recruiting campaign in Debrecen in the coming weeks and extend it to the whole of Hajdú-Bihar County next year.

Michele Melchiorre, managing director of BMW Manufacturing Hungary, said Debrecen was the "perfect choice" for the new plant.

The handover of the plant site took place in September.