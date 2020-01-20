BMW has record year in Hungary

Nicholas Pongratz

The BMW Group closed 2019 with record sales in Hungary, up 18% from the previous year, selling a total of 3,714 BMWs, and 59% more Mini models, said András Salgó, corporate communications director, at a press conference, writes origo.hu.

Karl Ahnee/Shutterstock.com

According to Salgó, their cars performed well in all categories, but the best seller was the X5 SUV, with a total of 594 units sold.

Salgó highlighted that last year, the sale of electric and plug-in hybrid models, broke its own records, selling a total of 636 such cars, which is 53% more than in 2018 (415). Of these, the all-electric i3 sold well, with 223 sold in 2019, 50% more than the year before.

It is ranked third in the all-electric cars marketed in Hungary, after the Nissan Leaf and Volkswagen e-Golf. In 2019, a total of 1,706 fully electric cars were sold on the Hungarian market. In Hungary, 963 new plugin hybrid cars were sold last year, of which 413 were BMW models.

Salgó also said that, thanks to the generous government grant, 160 units of the 7-seat BMW 2 Gran Tourer have been sold, up 493% from the previous year, when only 27 were sold. The government support means BMW has been able to reach a new customer base, origo.hu adds.