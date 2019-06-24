Blinkee e-scooters expand to Pécs

Bence Gaál

Some 20 blinkee.city e-scooters will be available in the city of Pécs (SW Hungary), which will become the first city after the capital to host the environmentally friendly ridesharing service, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

From left: László Őri, Tamás Varsányi, Zsolt Jamniczky

The users of the service, which has been created through a cooperation between energy supplier E.ON and blinkee.city, may ride around the entire city and park the scooters anywhere inside the area dedicated by the provider. The zone borders were designed in a way to help university students in the city, taking into account the distance between the buildings of various faculties.

"We are glad that our service is so popular, and that an increasing number of people like Blinkee," says Tamás Varsányi, CEO of blinkee.city Hungary. "A year after the launch in Budapest, we needed a significant zone and fleet extension, and now the residents of Pécs and visitors may use the e-scooters too."

Blinkee.city launched its e-scooter sharing system in Poland in 2017. It became an instant success, and hence the service was extended to three more countries in 2018: Croatia, Hungary, and Spain. Since its launch in Budapest, it has gained some 22,000 registered users, being especially popular among 20-35 year-olds.

"We believe that it is mandatory for an innovative energy company to conduct its activities while contributing to a liveable tomorrow, respecting the future and the future generation," says Zsolt Jamniczky, a board member of E.ON Hungary. "Blinkee.city is environment-friendly, sustainable, and itʼs a fantastic experience to use it - hence we are committed supporters of the community scooter sharing system."

"We are proud that the people of Pécs became the first to be able to use the 100% electric scooters after Budapest," says László Őri, deputy mayor of Pécs. "The city of Pécs leads the way in green projects. Blinkee.city and the recently launched public e-bike system are both projects that coincide with the cityʼs plans to make Pécs the Green Capital of Europe in 2022."