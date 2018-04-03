Blastoff startup contest open to applicants

BBJ

Startups from Central and Eastern Europe have the opportunity to participate in one of the regionʼs largest startup competitions, with the winners eligible for funding from Power Angels, six-month accelerator program membership of OXO Labs, and special prizes. Applications for the 2018 competition are accepted until April 22.

This year, startups from Central and Eastern Europe have the opportunity to participate in the startup competition for the fourth time. Last year, the competition featured 114 applicants, with 91 Hungarian and 23 international teams. Three of last yearʼs winners received significant funding after the competition from OXO group and its partners. OXO Labs and Power Angels provided a total of HUF 80 million in funding, according to the press release.

Applicants are required to fill in the application form and submit a short introductory video in English. In the second round, contestants will participate in a video interview to introduce their companies. The ten most promising projects will be selected by an expert jury and scheduled to compete live on the first day of the Brain Bar event on June 1.

The winner will receive an investment offer of EUR 150,000 from Power Angels and participate in OXO Labʼs six-month accelerator program.

Special prizes include an opportunity to take part in the .eu Web Awards show organized by EURid, communication coaching from Impact Works, consultancy with mentors from Design Terminal, and Google Cloud credit worth USD 3,000 offered by Google.

OXO Labs is billed as one of the most experienced accelerator teams in the CEE region, with expertise covering technology, product development, business strategy, financial planning, sales, marketing and communication and many further areas, the press release says.

Power Angels is a leading business angel network focusing on Central Europe and providing seed funding, as well as mentoring and acceleration services to tech startups.

The annual Brain Bar festival, which welcomes "the bravest and edgiest thinkers of our time to discuss the most exciting and controversial topics shaping our future," runs on June 1-2 this year.