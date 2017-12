BlackRock stake in Richter up over 5% threshold

MTI – Econews

U.S.-based BlackRockʼs holding in Hungarian drugmaker Gedeon Richter has risen to 5.16%, Richter said yesterday. Richter was informed by BlackRock that its stake had exceeded the 5% disclosure threshold on December 14.

Other big stakeholders in Richter are Hungarian National Asset Management Inc. (MNV), with 25.25%, Aberdeen Asset Management, with 9.79%, and Harding Loevner, with 5.03%, according to stock exchange data last updated on September 1, 2017, state news wire MTI reported.