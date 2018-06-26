Bird & Bird moves whole local operation into one office

Bence Gaál

International law firm Bird & Bird has moved to a new office in Budapest’s District 2, bringing its entire Hungarian operation together under one roof for the first time since the appointment of a large team from Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

The move to the Víziváros Office Center was finalized on Monday, with Bird & Bird’s office located on the third floor, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Standing at the corner of Csalogány utca and Kapás utca, the office is close to both the Buda Castle district and the office and retail area near the Mammut shopping mall. The building has achieved LEED “Gold” certification, meeting strict environmental standards. CBRE Hungary advised the law firm in the move.

“Our new premises and its design reflects the wider firm, which has a huge footprint across Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific,” said David Dederick, managing partner and co-head of Bird & Bird Hungary. “It also reflects our deep relationships within the local and regional real estate community that have enabled us to source such a perfect venue,” he added.

“The integration of our new combined Bird & Bird team under one roof establishes a powerful position in the Hungarian market and enhances our existing service in the Central European region,” noted Peter Knight, partner and the other co-head of Bird & Bird Hungary, who said he expects the move to strengthen the company’s market presence. “This is a timely development as we celebrate ten years of presence in Central Europe,” he added.

In January, Dederick and his team from Weil, Gotshal & Manges joined the existing Bird & Bird team in Hungary, after Weil, Gotshal & Manges announced it would close its Budapest office from February 1.